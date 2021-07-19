Federal Infrastructure Potential Impacts on Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.– Leaders representing towns and cities across Minnesota, got together to talk about the federal infrastructure bill in Congress.

Mayor Emily Larson spoke at the news conference, outlining the ways Duluth can benefit from the federal funding.

She would like to see some of it go to the Duluth Port which brings in close to $1.4 billion dollars in economic activity, that includes expanding access to deep water shipping channels.

Larson added some of it should be spent on shifting public transportation to being more sustainable, to reduce emissions and pollution.

“We need help from the Federal Government to be able to provide the support that our residents, our businesses, our communities need to continue to be healthy and thrive,” Larson said.

The next discussion on Capitol Hill is scheduled for Wednesday.