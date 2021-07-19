Fires Continue to Pose a Threat in the Northland

DULUTH/SUPERIOR- The combination of dry conditions, high temperatures and wind speeds is putting the Northland at a greater risk of more fires.

Canadian wildfires continue to burn, causing smoke to move southeast into the Northland.

Campfires and fireworks are not permitted around Northern Minnesota because of the extremely dry conditions.

“I think common sense goes a long way and that’s why it’s important to remind people how easily fires they think are going to be small can be big,” said fire chief Scott Gordon.

It’s not just wildfires emergency responders are worried about. They have seen several fires caused by cigarette butts and chains dragging from large vehicles.

“Things people can do to be mindful of others is to make sure they have the necessary tools to extinguish fires after they are done with it, such as hoses, shovels of dirt, brooms–anything to smother the fire,” said firefighter Jon Webber.

Wisconsin fire restrictions are not as strong right now but firefighters urge people on both sides of the border to be cautious with outdoor fire usage.

Fireworks and campfires are common summertime activities, so it is important to follow safety protocols and fire bans to reduce the risk of starting a fire.