Former UMD Captain Sydney Brodt Signs Pro Deal in Sweden

DULUTH, Minn. – Former UMD women’s hockey captain Sydney Brodt has signed a one-year deal with the Linkoping Hockey Club (LHC) of the Swedish Hockey League.

The three-year captain finished her career with 40 goals and 58 assists, the 98 points being the 21st most in program history.

Brodt has spent time with Team USA in the past, earning an initial spot to the women’s national team for the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Champion and made her debut on the women’s national team at the 2018 Four Nations Cup.