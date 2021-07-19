Man Charged With Attempted Homicide After Stabbing Two People at Hayward Bar

HAYWARD, Wis. – Authorities in Hayward say a man was arrested and is facing charges of attempted homicide after he stabbed two people at a bar in Hayward.

Police responded to a call of a stabbing around 2:08 a.m. Saturday in the Moccasin Bar parking lot.

When officers arrived at the scene they learned that a man was asked to leave the bar and a fight ensued.

Witnesses told officers that the man pulled out a knife and stabbed one of the victims in the lower right abdomen.

The man then fled into an alley where he stabbed a man in the back that was walking to his car.

The two victims were transported to the Hayward Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The male suspect was located at his residence and arrested around 2:00 p.m. Saturday without incident.

He is facing charges that include two counts of attempted homicide, two counts of felony substantial battery, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and disorderly conduct.

Authorities have not yet named the suspect and say they believe this was an isolated incident.