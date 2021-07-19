North American Railcar Operators Association Comes to Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.- The North American Railcar Operators Association made a short stop in Duluth with their personal railcars today.

Members from all over the nation began their railroad journey in Two Harbors and stopped by Lake Superior Railroad Museum in the lightweight vehicles, including one special car called a “Putt-Putt.”

It’s called a Putt-Putt because of the unique sound it makes going down the tracks.

The national group was unable to visit last year due to the pandemic but returned to the Northland with a much larger group this year.

“It’s an opportunity to just see the US in a whole different perspective and of course when you get into Canada,” said member of NARCOA Dale Brix. “I mean, you’re just through the woods and lake after lake after lake. You know, you learn how to operate your car and load it and get with the group.”

They are now collector vehicles, but were once used by maintenance personnel to travel between worksites along railroads.