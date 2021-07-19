Sean Morgan Leading Duluth FC Back to Playoffs in First Year as Head Coach

The BlueGreens are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2018, where Morgan, who was a midfielder on the team, helped lead them to the national semifinals. Kickoff between Duluth FC and Carpathia FC in the regional quarterfinal is set for 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Public Schools Stadium.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth FC is back in the postseason for the first time since their magical regional title run in 2018. While most of the squad has never played in the NPSL playoffs, they do have some experience on their bench.

Head coach Sean Morgan was a midfielder on that 2018 team that made it all the way to the national semifinals. Now, in his first year leading the BlueGreens, he’s hoping to bring them back to being a consistent playoff team.

“I was part of the Duluth team two years ago and unfortunately we fell just short of that so that was one of the reasons I came back this summer was to try to reerect us. [Sean] knows exactly what it’s like as a player to be here and now as a coach, he’s a great help to us,” midfielder James Westfield said.

“[Sean]’s been there, he’s done it so he has the experience for it so it’s really helpful for us to learn off of him and going from what he’s experienced and trying to put our own spin on it and then try to make it our own so to have that experience on our side is definitely a big bonus,” forward Sidney Warden added.

“Being a part it for so long now and being part of teams where we’ve gone to the playoffs, it’s quite strange to be on the other side of it. Because of our history, we’ve kind of set the expectation that this is where we want to be and the guys have really taken it on board this year and pushed themselves to get to that level,” Morgan said.

Duluth FC will host Carpathia FC in the regional quarterfinals on Tuesday, a team they’ve never faced before. But, the BlueGreens are just trying to focus on their own game.

“The team togetherness has just picked up and it’s just grown stronger and stronger as the weeks go on, as the games go on. We face adversity and we get up from it and we go again. We’ll keep working on us and keep ourselves going and correcting things that we’ve had throughout the season that we need to correct,” Warden said.

“Defensively, we haven’t given up a lot of goals in the second half of the season and we’ve been really, really good going forward in terms of how we’ve moved the ball and creating opportunities,” Morgan added.

