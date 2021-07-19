Sit Back and Relax: Concerts on the Pier Return to Glensheen Mansion

Concerts Take Place Wednesday Evenings in July and August

DULUTH, Minn. – After a COVID-19 prompted hiatus in 2020, Concerts on the Pier are back in full force this summer at Glensheen Mansion.

The events take place every Wednesday in July and August. The fun begins at 5 p.m. and wraps up around 8 p.m.

Duluth musicians play on the end of Glensheen’s 100-ft pier that juts out into Lake Superior.

Concert goers pack the shoreline and arrive to watch the show via every watercraft vehicle imaginable.

If you’re looking for a good parking spot, it’s suggested you arrive before 5 p.m.

Upcoming Concerts:

7.21 Charlie Parr (folk, Americana, blues)

7.28 Sugar on the Roof (bluegrass, alt-country, folk)

8.4 Lyla Abukhodair (pop, indie rock)

8.11 Alan Sparhawk (rock, blues)

8.18 AfroGeode (neo-soul, R&B, spoken word) & JayGee (hip hop, spoken word)

8.25 Gaelynn Lea (folk, indie)