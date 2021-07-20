Duluth FC Falls in PKs in Regional Quarterfinals

Duluth FC finishes the year with a 9-3 regular season record and their first playoff appearance under head coach Sean Morgan.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth FC couldn’t hold on to an early lead, as Carpathia stormed back in the second half to force overtime, then PKs then won it 2-2 (5-4) to advance to the regional semifinals and end Duluth’s season in the regional quarterfinals.

Jake Starling got Duluth on the board first in the 27th minute, than Sidney Warden scored his 17th goal in the 38th minute to give the BlueGreens the 2-0 lead at the half. Carpathia scored twice in the second half, on a penalty kick and free kick, to tie things up. Warden, James Westfield, Dylan Sumner and Brendan Dally all made their PKs but Carpathia got the edge to win advance.

Duluth FC finishes the year with a 9-3 regular season record and their first playoff appearance under head coach Sean Morgan.