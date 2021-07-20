Duluth Fire Department Warns of Dangerous Swimming Conditions

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department has issued a warning for dangerous swimming conditions due to a high risk of rip currents today.

The warning is effective immediately and is in place until 10:00 a.m. tomorrow.

This warning means that wind and wave conditions can support strong rip currents. Rip currents develop randomly along the entire Park Point beachfront. Rip currents form without notice and are life-threatening to anyone entering the water.

Red flags indicating dangerous swimming conditions are located at the South Pier (South of Lift Bridge), 12th Street Beach, Lafayette Park, and two locations at the Park Point Beach House.

The public will be notified if swimming conditions improve before this warning expires. More information on conditions and rip currents can be found by visiting the Park Point Beach website.