Duluth Police Investigating “Deceased Individual” Found Near the Rose Garden
DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department says officers have responded to reports of a “deceased individual on Lakewalk near the Rose Garden.”
According to a recent post on the department’s Facebook page, authorities are asking the public to stay away from the area as they investigate the scene.
At this time there is no indication of any foul play.
