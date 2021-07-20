Gooseberry Falls Experiencing Lower Water Levels

TWO HARBORS, Minn.– The lack of rain is impacting some of the most picturesque places on the North Shore.

Right now, the West section of Gooseberry falls isn’t quite “falling” the way it’s supposed to, as a portion of it has dried up.

Annually, the falls see over 800,000 visitors a year to come see the upper, middle and lower waterfalls, but as the park approaches its peak visitation period, they are experiencing an earlier dry period than normal.

“You know we get into these periods where there’s low-flow but this is abnormally dry for us, so this is a little bit early for the water to be at this low level, or even not coming over some of the portions of the falls,” Nick Hoffmann, the Assistant Park Manager, said.

The East side of the falls is still flowing.

The park managers remind visitors and campers to look for fire restrictions before visiting the North Shore as dry conditions continue to pose a threat to wildfires.