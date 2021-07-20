Great Outdoors Explores Gooseberry Falls

TWO HARBORS, Minn.– Drought conditions are common throughout the upper Midwest right now and that’s impacting some of the many tourist destinations up the North Shore, but Gooseberry Falls is still expecting a busy peak visitation stretch, despite the current lower water levels.

Gooseberry Falls is described as the gateway to the North Shore.

Located just 15 minutes North of Two Harbors, the state park features about 20 miles of hiking trails, beautiful picnic areas and upper, middle and lower falls which are accessible to people year-round.

It’s much drier than usual at Gooseberry right now, meaning less water is flowing.

But that isn’t stopping big crowds from coming here.

“Annually, we get about over 800,000 visits a year where right now were just getting into our peak I’d say 3-5 weeks of visitation before things kind of level off,” Nick Hoffmann, Assistant Park Manager, said.

One family from Nebraska brought their young family to the falls for the first time, and for Cole Roberge, who grew up in Minnesota this is not how he remembers Gooseberry.

“No this is by far in a way the lowest I’ve seen it, especially, we went a lot to the north shore when I was a kid and I remember it rushing right past us,” Roberge said.

It’s the third driest start to summer the Northland has seen, but the lack of rain means plenty of sunshine for North Shore visitors.

“the lack of precipitation really hasn’t affected us too much because generally the days have been nice, so they’ve been nice and sunny and warm so we’ve had a lot of people here just visiting, wading in the water, cooling their feet and stuff, that type of thing,” Hoffmann said.

For the Roberge family, the lower water levels actually make it easier to get the full experience of what the falls have to offer.

“Without this, our little girls wouldn’t be able to be walking down in this area whatsoever so having this unique experience, even though its not rushing the same way it used to be, gives us more opportunities to hike and climb and do things that really they enjoy,” Roberge said.

For more information on the state park, or how you can plan a visit, click here.