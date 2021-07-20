Head of the Lakes Fair Back in Town with New Additions

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– The Head of the Lakes Fair in Superior kicked off tonight debuting some new games and rides.

The fair did go on last year, but attendance was lower than normal.

The owner of the fair says this year he is seeing more people in the first hour alone than he did during the whole course of the carnival in 2020.

With hypnotist shows, magic shows, live music and races around the race track, he anticipates a strong comeback this year.

“It’s one of the main carnivals that’s been in this area since COVID, I like to see all the kids, they’re having fun again, the families are out with their children, and just everybody’s happy again,” Daniel Barbacovi says.

The fair continues through Sunday from noon till 11 PM every day.