News Reporter/Anchor—Full Time

KQDS FOX 21 NEWS in Duluth, MN is looking for a full-time news reporter/anchor to join our team. The ideal candidate has experience in a television newsroom environment and a college degree. Should be comfortable doing live shots, capable of enterprising daily story ideas, and able to function well under tight deadlines. You will often work as a team with a photojournalist on stories, but you also need to be able to shoot and edit video working solo as an MMJ. There would be opportunities for anchoring as well with this position.

Please submit an e-mail link including work samples, resume, and cover letter to: dclouse@kqdsfox21.tv No phone calls, please. Finalists will be contacted.

EOE FOX 21, Owner Red River Broadcast Co., LLC