One Man Drowns in BWCA Water Emergency on Monday

BWCA, Minn. — On Monday the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, St. Louis County Sheriffs Office and other organizations responded to a water emergency on the BWCA.

It happened at 11:41 in the morning at Handberg’s Marine on Crane Lake in East Loon Bay Lake.

Dispatch received a call from Canoe Country Outfitters in Ely advising that a canoe had capsized and two individuals were in the water.

The two Colorado residents, Wayne Morrow and Denis Guenther were separated when their canoe capsized due to heavy rain and high winds.

Guenther was able to swim to shore with his gear.

Morrow remained at the canoe and was presumed drowned.

Search efforts were conducted by the St. Louis County rescue squad.

Morrow was found submerged in 61 feet of water.

Life jackets were accessible by both individuals but not in use.

The incident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriffs Office and Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.