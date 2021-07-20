Saint Luke’s Hosting Hiring Event

DULUTH, Minn.– The healthcare industry is having trouble finding new workers, especially after it was overwhelmed with demand from the pandemic.

Saint Luke’s is holding a hiring event Tuesday and Wednesday to encourage a new generation of healthcare workers to sign up.

Some areas they are looking to fill are the nursing and hospitality departments. They also need medical assistants and front desk workers too.

They hope to fill the gaps to help relieve some of the pressure off of current ones.

“We hear people that have worked throughout this pandemic that its been really hard, and especially working through health care it can be a struggle to see that, and I know that things have gotten way better now, and I know with volumes being higher its just looking to hire more,” Taylor McCormick, Senior Recruiter at Saint Luke’s, said.

The hiring event will go on Tuesday from 2-6 PM and Wednesday 11-1 PM.

They encourage you to bring resumes, but will also have forms you can fill out there too.