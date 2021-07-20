Waffle Bar Comes to Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A Belgian waffle bar is opening next week in Superior.

Superior Waffles on Tower Avenue is having a soft opening this Sunday, followed by a grand opening next Tuesday.

Strawberry Cheesecake and raspberry jam, ham and cheese waffles are among their unique menu items.

“We love waffles, we’ve made waffles for many years, we test different things in our waffle maker–we put hash browns in there–make different waffle concoctions,” said co-owner Natalie Harris. “We thought, just why not open a cafe for specialty waffles.”

Superior waffles is also working with Lenora Organics in Superior, offering a selection of waffle inspired candles, lip balms, and sprays.