Weekend Meteorologist

FOX 21 NEWS in Duluth, Minnesota is seeking a Meteorologist for our weekend evening newscasts (Friday and Saturday evenings). The ideal candidate has a college degree and experience doing television weather forecasts. Knowledge of WSI Max weather systems would be a big plus. You will also fill in doing weather on both our weekday morning and weekday evening newscasts as needed. Looking for someone who is also comfortable doing live shots from the field.

Please submit an e-mail link of your work/resume/cover letter to dclouse@kqdsfox21.tv No phone calls, please. Finalists for the job will be contacted.

FOX 21, owner Red River Broadcast Co., LLC, EOE