Wildfires Near Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness

SUPERIOR NATIONAL FOREST- The Delta Lake fire is active now in the boundary waters.

It covers 62 acres and currently at 35 percent containment.

Multiple entry points to the Superior National Forest are also closed, in addition to fire bans remaining in place throughout Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

“It’s a very dynamic situation that we’re in right now because of the extended drought situation, so we do anticipate an extended fire season, both here in Minnesota as well as other parts of the country,” said fire information officer Catherine Koele.

The BWCAW is offering full refunds for visitors with permits for fire restricted areas and ask people to research the area before planning their visit.