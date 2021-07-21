City of Hoyt Lakes Prepares to Welcome Thousands for Annual Water Carnival

Due to Drought Conditions, No Fireworks Show is Scheduled for 2021

HOYT LAKES, Minn. – The City of Hoyt Lakes is celebrating a summer tradition this year after a COVID-19 prompted hiatus in 2020.

Community members have spent the past several months planning for the event, which draws thousands of people.

Some of the festivities include a parade, live entertainment, games, a ski show, and much more.

The family-fun gathering starts Thursday, July 22, and wraps up Sunday, July 25.

Click here for more information and a full schedule of events.