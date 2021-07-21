Current Drought Has Campers Thinking Twice Before Venturing North

Campfires Are Still Allowed Within Minnesota State Parks in Designated Fire Rings

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Drought conditions in Northeastern Minnesota are causing some visitors to think ahead before making the trek up the North Shore.

For Josh Killen and his 15-year-old son, Cody, visiting from Owatonna, Minnesota, is always something they look forward to.

They visit roughly three times a year but have never experienced a camping trip when it’s been so severely dry.

Thankfully, campfires are still allowed in state parks, which was a sigh of relief come dinner time.

“Just prepare for it a little bit,” said Killen. “I was worried because when I was at work, people were talking about the fires, and I was like, ‘are they even going to let us have campfires here?’ We don’t bring a stove or anything, so that’s the only way to eat. So I was like, oh, I hope we can have fires,” said Killen.

The Minnesota DNR continues to remind visitors, campfires are allowed only in an established fire ring associated with a home, cabin, campground, or resort.

No fireworks can be ignited on any public or private land outside city limits, and burning permits will not be issued at this time for brush or yard waste.

Click here for updated fire restrictions in Minnesota.