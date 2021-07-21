Duluth Fire Stations are Re-opening to the Public

DULUTH, Minn.- It has been 16 months since Duluth fire stations have been able to do community events and conduct educational tours, but they are re-opening to the public on august 1.

Duluth fire stations have been closed to the public since the beginning of the pandemic.

They will soon be able to have kids from schools and camps come in for fire safety workshops and station tours.

“Being open to the public is more than just touring the stations, but that’s a real big part of it and one of the things we are most excited about,” said Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj. “The firefighters love it, the kids love it, the adults love it.”

Fire stations also brought back their free car seat clinic last month and have more planned for the rest of the year.

The clinic teaches caregivers and parents how to properly install and use car seats.

“I think it’s one of those things that can be exciting for them, a lot of people got into firefighting because of their sense of pride in the community, helping out people,” said Krizaj.

Duluth fire stations also have outdoor events planned for fire prevention week in October, where they share safety and evacuation tips for both kids and adults.

Make sure to check out the City of Duluth website for upcoming tours and car seat clinics.