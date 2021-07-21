Duluth Public School Return in the Fall

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth public schools are returning to in-person classes in September.

All grades will go back for a full five-day week of learning, but social distancing alternatives are available for high school students through the district’s academic excellence online program.

“There’s so much of a human connection that people are really looking forward to,” said superintendent John Magas. “I think having our kids back as much as possible, not just from an academic stance but thinking about the social emotional needs of our students.”

The school district is continuing COVID cleaning protocols throughout all facilities. Masks are only required for students up to fifth grade and staff working with them, but are still recommended for all age groups.

Although they are not required, the district also encourages eligible ages to get vaccinated.