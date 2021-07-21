Duluth Public Schools Prep for Return to In-Person Learning This Fall

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Public Schools Superintendent John Magas says schools are prepping to return to five days a week, in-person learning for the upcoming school year.

“Our schools will continue to prioritize student learning needs while protecting the health and safety for staff and students and monitor any impact of COVID-19 on school operations,” said Magas. “We’re providing families with information now to support planning decisions about the upcoming year. If changes are necessary between now and the first day of school we’ll communicate with staff and families as quickly as possible.”

According to the Duluth School Board, current plans include:

A return to five-day, in-person learning for all grades in September

Continuing to follow COVID cleaning protocols

Continuing to provide hand washing and sanitizing stations in schools

Mask required for students using district transportation

Mask required for students 2 years old through 5th grade and staff working with those students

Vaccinations and testing for COVID-19 are strongly recommended and encouraged but are not required by the school district. For staff and students who are symptomatic, the district decision tree will be followed

Unvaccinated students and staff are strongly encouraged to use masks inside school buildings

Magas says the district will continue to closely monitor local COVID rates along with the St. Louis County Department of Health and will follow state and federal guidance.

Additionally, the district’s COVID protocols are subject to change based on local conditions, CDC guidance, and directives from the state and federal levels.

For more information and to view the full Duluth Public Schools Safe Learning Plan, click here.