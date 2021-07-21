Former Bulldog, Wild Defenseman Carson Soucy Selected by Seattle in Expansion Draft

Soucy finished with a career high 16 assists this season for the Wild.

SEATTLE, Was. – The Seattle Kraken held their expansion draft on Wednesday night and a Bulldog is headed out west as former UMD defenseman Carson Soucy was selected from the Wild.

Soucy established himself on the third pairing this year, finishing with a career high 16 assists and 17 points. The 2013 draft pick had two seasons left on his three-year deal with the Wild. Soucy spent four years with the Bulldogs, registering 12 goals and 35 assists.

The selection hurts the Wild’s blue line even more next season, as they currently have just three defensemen under contract.

Seattle had to pick one player from all 30 NHL team (excluding Vegas), picking 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders.