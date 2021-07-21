Huskies Looking to Continue Strong Start to Second Half

DULUTH, Minn. – The first half of the season for the Duluth Huskies was one to forget but as time went on, they’ve started to click, fit the pieces together and are now sitting atop the division standings for the second half.

Despite dropping two games before the All-Star break, the Huskies are 7-5 during the second half, which is the best mark in the Great Plains Division. This is nothing that the Huskies and field manager Marcus Pointer aren’t used to though, as they normally perform better in the second half.

“We moved guys around and tried to find the best possible spot for them and that’s kind of where we’re settling in at. We’re getting to that point to where these are going to be the guys that are going to be with us towards the end of summer and we feel good about it. It’s a sprint and we kind of treat it like a playoff push from game one of the second half and as long as these guys are here prepared and ready to go, we’ll give ourselves a chance,” Pointer said.

But before they return to action, the Huskies were well represented at the Northwoods League All-Star game earlier this week. Mike Boeve walked twice, scored three times and hit a home run, while Ambren Voitik went 2-for-2 with a double. On the mound, Will McEntire threw a scoreless inning of relief with two strikeouts.

“Super fun, just a really cool experience being around so many talented guys, hearing their stories. You’re representing Duluth, the Duluth Huskies so you want to perform well but the game doesn’t really matter, you’re just kind of out there playing and having fun so it was kind of nice to get back to that,” Boeve said.

“It was cool to go up there and go with Mike out there to play with a bunch of guys that are really good baseball players and learn something from them. I just went out there and tried to do what I did all year and stay simple and not try to hit home runs like Mike Boeve but staying simple and doing what I can,” Voitik added.

The Huskies will return to action on Thursday in Bismarck.