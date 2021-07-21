Police Need Help Finding Missing Woman Last Seen In Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — The Two Harbors Police Department is asking the public for help finding a woman who has been missing since Sunday.

31-year-old Bettina “Tina” Rhea Rasmussen was last seen west of a Holiday gas station in the city on Highway 61 at about 4:30 p.m. on July 18th.

Police say that Rasmussen is a diabetic who is dependent on insulin, and likely doesn’t have her medication with her.

The last time she was seen, she was wearing pinkish shorts with a light-colored tank top and sandals that are either furry or have buckles. She may also have a red beach bag or denim backpack with her.

If you see Rasmussen or have information on her whereabouts, call 9-1-1 or the Two Harbors Police Department at 218-834-5566.