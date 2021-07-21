Poor Air Quality Continues to Affect Health

DULUTH, Minn.- The current air quality alert in the Northland is moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups, while other parts of Northern Minnesota are experiencing very unhealthy conditions.

Medical experts advise people stay indoors and limit their physical exercise.

“This predominantly affects high risk population. Patients that are under 18 or over 65,” said allergy specialist Dr. Minto Porter. “COPD, asthma, chronic lung disease, and even patients with chronic heart disease, and diabetes are going to be at higher risk.”

Long term exposure to poor air quality can lead to birth defects for pregnant women and an increased chance of chronic lung disease and heart attacks.