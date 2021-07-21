State Parks Closely Monitoring Dry Conditions

Campers are urged to keep fires small and under watch.

ESKO, Minn. — As campgrounds around the area continue their busy summer, state parks in the area are keeping a close eye on the dry conditions.

Park staff are asking people to be careful with their campfires as they don’t have any burning restrictions.

Campers are urged to keep fires small and under watch.

“There is of course the fire restrictions on the web and people should keep close eye on that. We have a visitor alert for Jay Cooke State Park as well. So before you’re coming to the park and you’re thinking about making a fire, go check the visitor alert and see if that’s aloud as well,” Jay Cooke State Park Naturalist, Kristine Hiller says.

For the most recent updates on those conditions at Jay Cooke State Park, click here.