Superior 10U Baseball Team Headed to Little League State

This is the first time Superior has sent a little league team to state in about 30 years. The state tournament takes place in Wausau and starts with a five game round robin play. Superior's first game is Saturday against Appleton.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior 10U baseball team won the District 3 championship this weekend, defeating Eau Claire 9-1 and is headed to the state tournament.

This is the first time Superior has sent a little league team to state in about 30 years. On Wednesday, the team had a banner celebration and now with the support of the community, Superior is ready to make some noise at state.

“To be the first team to do this in quite some time means something because these kids care, they come prepared every single time we have practice or a game and it was just cool to see it all come together in that one particular game. If my team shows up the way that I hope they show up every game, we’ll have no problem playing with any team in the state of Wisconsin so we do have a chance down in state. I think we’ll succeed. If we throw strikes, we make the outs and we hit the ball, we’re going to win some ballgames,” head coach Joey Norton said.

The state tournament takes place in Wausau and starts with a five game round robin play. Superior’s first game is Saturday against Appleton.