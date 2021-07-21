The Superior Vocation Center Changes Name

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior Vocation Center is rebranding.

The training facility is celebrating its name change to “Embark Supported Employment,” bringing in new ways of helping the disabled community.

“Embark is very important for the people that we serve–people with disabilities,” said executive director Ashby Rawstern. “It gives them the opportunity to interact. A lot of times the people we serve don’t have the opportunity to get out in the community like they should.”

With a new name and logo Embark is re-introducing a seven week course designed to help the disabled community gain employment skills.