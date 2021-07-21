UW-Superior Names TJ Oakes as Head Baseball Coach

Oakes spent the past six seasons as the pitching coach and recruiting coordinator at Saint Mary's University, helping them to the NCAA Tournament this past season.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Last month, Frank Pufall resigned as the head coach of the UW-Superior baseball team but it didn’t take long to fill the position as the new coach has been announced.

TJ Oakes will lead the UWS baseball team. A Minnesota native, Oakes played at the University of Minnesota and was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 2012 MLB Draft. After a short minor league career, Oakes spent the past six seasons as the pitching coach and recruiting coordinator at Saint Mary’s University, helping them to the NCAA Tournament this past season.

Saint Mary’s plays in the MIAC so Oakes said he’s pretty familiar with what to expect coming over to the UMAC and UWS.

“We played some UMAC teams when I was in the MIAC so I’m familiar with the teams in the league and we got the chance to play University of Northwestern in the NCAA Regional this year so I know what they’re all about and know that we have to compete against them to win a UMAC title so I know that the league is continuing to get better and better and teams are investing more and more into it so I’m excited to be a part of it,” Oakes said.

Oakes first day on the UWS campus will be August 2.