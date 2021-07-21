Water Balloon Mania Brings Teen Events Back to Duluth Library

DULUTH, Minn.– A group of kids were finding a way to make a “splash” at the Duluth Public Library Wednesday afternoon.

Around a dozen teens and over 350 water balloons were out at the plaza on Michigan Street for Water Balloon Mania. Different water balloon games were played through the afternoon and ended with an all-out water balloon war. This was the library’s first teen event since the pandemic and staff are glad welcome them back to the library.

“We want to make sure that kids have a safe place to go and so that’s one of our big missions is to provide some fun activities that kids can come and maybe learn something along the way. Or just have fun throwing water balloons at each other, that’s ok too,” said Heidi Harrison, a senior technician at the library.

Another teen event will take place at the library next month called Messy Art on the Plaza.