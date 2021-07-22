28th Taste of Greece Preparations Underway

DULUTH, Minn.– The Taste of Greece Festival makes its return to the Marshall School this Saturday and Sunday for its 28th year.

This two-day, free festival, showcases Greek culture through music, dance, and delicious food, drinks, and pastries.

After serving pre-packaged meals during the pandemic last year, being able to prepare food and serve close to three thousand people in-person is something everyone is looking forward to.

“It definitely keeps growing every year, and we’re overwhelmed by the support of the community each and every single year, it’s just amazing, and it’s just a great time to come together,” Kate Patronas, Co-Chair of Taste of Greece, said.

The Festival takes place at the Marshall school in Duluth Saturday and Sunday, July 24th and 25th, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM.