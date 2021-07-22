72% of Minnesota in Drought After Weeks of Hot, Dry Weather

The Associated Press,

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows 72% of Minnesota is currently experiencing severe drought.

That’s up from last week when 52% of the state was considered to be in severe drought. Minnesota Public Radio News reports the news is startling since, at the start of June, less than 1% of the state had severe drought areas.

The drought monitor shows the more intense “extreme” drought category has expanded from 4% last week to almost 19% this week.

The news means that more watering restrictions are likely.

