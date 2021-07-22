95th Men’s Arrowhead Invitational Begins as Last Three Winners Square Off

DULUTH, Minn.– It’s shaping up to be a fun weekend at the Ridgeview Golf Course as over 130 golfers compete in its longtime tradition and showcase some local golf talent.

The 95th Annual Arrowhead Invitational is underway at the golf course with the qualifying round Thursday. 32 golfers will advance to the championship flight to take home the title which was a battle because the tournament’s last three winners are back again in 2021. Alex Kolquist took home the title last year, with Taylor Sundbom and Matt Mellin winning the previous two. This weekend, organizers say the tournament will put some great northland golfers on display.

“It opens up a lot. When the people come up from the cities and then they see our local guys shooting their low scores they jaw-drop for sure. They love seeing that and it gets the word out for sure that there’s a lot of good golf up here in Duluth,” said Kyle Ekstrom, First Assistant Golf Professional at Ridgeview Country Club.

The tournament will continue through the weekend with the final round on Sunday afternoon.