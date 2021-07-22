AICHO’s Indigenous Food, Art Market Saturday

DULUTH, Minn.– An Indigenous Food and Arts Market is coming back to Duluth’s Central Hillside community this Saturday.

It’s put on by the American Indian Community Housing Organization, known as AICHO.

The market offers a local and diverse variety of indigenous food, artwork and handmade goods.

Organizers tell us about 500 people showed up in July.

“I’m not sure there’s anything like it going on right now, and it’s super important to support the diverse communities in Duluth, and embrace those communities and support us and them in what we do,” Jazmin Wong, Coordinator of the Market, said.

The market happens every 2nd and 4th Saturday through September, 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM in the parking lot of OneRoof, at the corner of Lake Avenue and 4th Street.