CSS Women’s Basketball Coach Steps Down After 27 Seasons

DULUTH, Minn.– Longtime St. Scholastica Women’s Basketball Head Coach Stacy Deadrick will step down from her coaching position after 27 seasons with the Saints.

Deadrick recorded 324 victories and took home UMAC Coach of the Year honors in the 2013-14 season. During her time on the sidelines, Deadrick has been involved with Saints athletics as a player and coach but will now move into an administrative role going forward.