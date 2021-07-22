Diversity and Inclusion Workshop for Local Business Leaders

DULUTH, Minn.- Diversity and inclusion are important topics for workplaces.

That’s why the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce, Lake Superior College, and Visit Duluth teamed up for a diversity and inclusion workshop for local businesses.

“Practical ways that we can combat racism in our workplaces, to make those places more welcoming to not just employees but to customers, consumers, patients, anyone who uses those places,” said executive diversity officer Sarah Lyons.

One of the main goals of the diversity workshop is to teach business leaders ways to prevent racism from happening in the workplace.