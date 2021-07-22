Duluth Airport Authority Receives $750,000 Grant for Direct Air Service to Denver

DULUTH, Minn. – Congressman Pete Stauber announced today that the Duluth Airport Authority received a $750,000 grant from the Department of Transportation to help fund direct flights from Duluth to Denver.

Congressman Stauber stated, “As Minnesotans become increasingly more excited to travel again, I am proud to announce funds to help establish a direct flight from the Duluth Airport to Denver. As a Member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, I know that the addition of this direct flight will help increase Duluth’s competitiveness nationwide and spur economic growth. I am confident that this route will be highly utilized, and I remain committed to fighting for more federal funds that support prosperity in our region.”

These funds have been allocated through the Small Community Air Service Development Program, a grant program designed to help small communities address air service and airfare issues.

Congressman Stauber is currently serving his second term as a Member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Aviation.