Duluth Amateur Hockey Association Seeking More Youth Coaches for Next Season

The league is looking for coaches for teams of any age from mites up to 15U for both the boys and girls teams.

DULUTH, Minn.– As the Duluth Amateur Hockey Association starts to look towards next season, they’re looking for people to run the bench to help make that happen. The league is looking for coaches for teams of any age from mites up to 15U for both the boys and girls teams.

Anyone is welcome to help out, they say, no matter your level of coaching experience. So whether you’re a parent, former player, college student, or anywhere in between, those with DAHA say the most important part of the job is loving the game of hockey and the desire to pass it on to the next generation of hockey players in the area.

“Coaching youth is like, you get to become the person you needed when you were younger,” said Player Development & Recruitment Director Ali Randall. “Whether that’s developing character, you can develop confidence, you can develop skill in these kids you get to share knowledge and experience. And it really is one of the most rewarding things you can do.”

Those with DAHA say anyone interested in youth coaching can fill out an application on their website.