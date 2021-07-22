Duluth Fire Crews Battling House Fire in Central Hillside Neighborhood

UPDATE: Fire officials say the fire has been knocked down on the first floor of the home.

Crews completed a search of the first and second floor of the house and all occupants have been evacuated.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department is on the scene at a single-family home structure fire in the Central Hillside neighborhood.

Fire crews responded to the fire located on the 100 block of East 8th Street around 11:39 a.m.

A Duluth Fire Department spokesperson says the porch and part of the home are currently on fire.

According to the spokesperson, crews on the scene are laying lines to extinguish the blaze.