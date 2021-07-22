Festival by the Lake Returns to Bayfront Park

Festival by the Lake is Happening Saturday, July 24 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Festival by the Lake, formally known as Taste of Duluth, is back in full force on Saturday, July 24 at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.

The event features food, live music, product and service displays, shopping, demonstrations, arts and crafts, beer, and many other exhibits of interest to attendees.

“There are numerous reasons for the name change but the most obvious one is that we could never really get enough participation for the Taste event by area restaurants with the event in the middle of tourist season and also an extremely busy season for weddings and other special events. People loved the event but we thought a more fitting name was in order” said Walt Aplin, co-producer.

There is a suggested donation of $5 to attend Festival by the Lake with children under 12 and seniors over 60 free.

Suggested donations, in part, benefit the Bluebird Foundation, a 501 c3 that awards grants and scholarships to regional high school-age students in the performing arts.

The festival is taking place from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, however, live music will continue after vendors pack up for the day at 7 p.m.

