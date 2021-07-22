Greater Downtown Council: Downtown Farmers Market Canceled for Remainder of the Season

DULUTH, Minn. – On Thursday, the Greater Downtown Council announced that the Downtown Farmers Market has been canceled for the remainder of the summer season.

The Farmers Market was originally scheduled to be held every Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Fountain Plaza.

The council says the decision was made to cancel the remaining dates due to “limited vendor commitment due to a challenging growing season, a workforce shortage, lower downtown employee traffic and continued repercussions of the pandemic.”

“I spoke with many farmers who wished they could participate in this event, but had a short supply of product, staff, and time to go around,” said Shanda Hanson, GDC Marketing and Events Coordinator. “I encourage Duluthians to visit the alternative market options and continue to support our local farmers and makers.”

The GDC says they hope the market can return in a new format next summer.

Additional Greater Downtown Council summer events include Movies in the Park which is held every Friday at Leif Erickson Park, the GDC Annual Celebration on August 17, and the September Slam golf event.