Maddie Rooney Earns Spot on 2021 Women’s National Hockey Team

Former UMD Bulldogs and gold medal winning team USA goalie Maddie Rooney will be suiting up and representing the red, white, and blue again. She earns a spot on the women’s National Team roster for the International Ice Hockey Federation’s World Championship for the fourth time in her career.

Games will take place from August 20-31 in Calgary, Alberta.