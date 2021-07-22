Meet the Maker Behind Superior Street Baking

Cooking Connection: Chocolate Cupcakes with Salted Caramel Drizzle

DULUTH, Minn. – This week’s Cooking Connection takes us inside the kitchen of Duluthian Jaimie Nere.

She’s the creator behind Superior Street Baking.

Nere values quiet time when her little ones are sleeping. That’s when the mixer comes out, the flour starts flying, and the ingredients come together to create delicious desserts that are personalized for any occasion.

In this week’s segment, Nere shares how to frost her chocolate cupcakes, and top them off with a homemade salted caramel drizzle.

Click here to learn more information about Superior Street Baking.