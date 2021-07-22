One Arrested Following Police Pursuit in Virginia

VIRGINIA, Minn. – Authorities say a man was arrested Wednesday afternoon following a police pursuit in Virginia.

According to reports, law enforcement in the Iron Range was notified by the Bois Forte Police Department of a shooting that occurred in their area around 1:30 p.m.

Boise Forte police also provided a description of a 2003 green Nissan Xterra SUV that was involved in the shooting and had subsequently fled the area.

The suspect SUV was located by police in Virginia around 3:30 p.m.

As officers attempted a traffic stop on the Nissan near 2nd Avenue South and 3rd Street the driver of the vehicle fled resulting in a traffic accident on the 500 block of 2nd Avenue North.

There were no reported injuries in the accident.

The 44-year-old male driver was arrested and booked into the Saint Louis County Jail on charges of DOC warrant, first-degree driving while impaired, fleeing police officer in a motor vehicle, and felony weapon possession ineligible convicted of violent crime.