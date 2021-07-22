‘Pizza and Pistons’ Celebrated in Hermantown

HERMANTOWN, Minn.-Earlier today classic cars and pizza were celebrated in Hermantown during a unique event.

The annual “Pizza and Pistons” at Do North Pizza in Hermantown features dozens of classic cars along with specials on pizzas.

“A lot of it’s the cars, a lot of it’s the people,” said Do North Owner Bryan Gray. “These guys and women are all in it for the same thing. They are in it for the enjoyment…and fun.”

This year’s event was the fourth annual and featured 50 cars.