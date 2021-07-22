Planter’s Mr. Peanut Visits Northland

DULUTH, Minn.- A Planter’s Nut Mobile made a stop in Duluth today.

Mr. Peanut came to the Lake Superior Railroad Museum to take photos with fans.

Families also accompanied Mr. Peanut for a train ride along the North Shore Scenic Railroad.

“It’s so incredible to travel with Mr. Peanut in the nut mobile because it is such a historic brand,” said Planter’s Peanutter Danny Holton. “I have memories as a kid from seeing Mr. Peanut on TV–my grandparents have memories with him. It’s so special because planters wants to give back to the community.”

Mr. Peanut and the Planters Peanutter crew also stopped by Meals on Wheels here in Duluth to donate a $10,000 check.