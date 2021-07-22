Skyline Social & Games Offering Free Weekly Bowling For Kids

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Skyline Social & Games in Hermantown is now offering free bowling for kids Monday through Thursday.

The program was previously offered on Tuesdays only.

Now with their venue at full capacity, managers wanted people to finally get the full experience of Skyline and its new renovations after having to close multiple times due to the pandemic.

“We’ve had people in that haven’t seen the new facility,” said Corey Kolquist, general manager of Skyline Social & Games.

“Even though it’s a couple of years old now, we’re excited to get their reaction and get them back in the building. They get to bowl for an hour-and-a-half and get as much bowling in as they want. So you’ll see lots of grandparents, lots of babysitters and lots of families taking advantage of it.”

The only charge is $3 for shoes.

The summer bowling program ends Sept. 2.

For more information, click here.